Jun 16, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT
Jason Butler - JMP Securities LLC - Analyst
Great, and thank you again for everybody joining us this morning at the JMP Securities life science conference. Excited to have COMPASS Pathways presenting to us next. Joining us will be both Lars Wilde, the Company's President and Chief Business Officer; and Stephen Schultz, the Company's Head of IR. So thank you to both of you for joining.
COMPASS, obviously, had a really exciting last few months with the IPO and really making progress with obviously a clear unmet medical need in depression patients with really resistant symptoms. So Lars, appreciate all the work that you are doing, your novel approach to this important indication, and I will turn it over to you. Thank you.
Lars Wilde - COMPASS Pathways plc - President, Chief Business Officer, and CoâFounder
Jason, thanks so much for having us. Thank you for JMP Securities for inviting us to the conference and giving us the opportunity to speak about our work at COMPASS Pathways. We are all about transforming mental health care, and I want
Compass Pathways PLC at JMP Securities Life Sciences Virtual Conference Transcript
Jun 16, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...