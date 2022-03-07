Mar 07, 2022 / 02:10PM GMT

Ritu Baral - Cowen and Company, LLC - Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Thank you so much for joining us today at the Cowen Health Care Conference Neuropsychiatry Corporate Panel. With us today on the panel, we have Andy Kidd, CEO of Aptinyx; we have CMO of atai, Rolando Gutierrez; we have CMO of COMPASS, Guy Goodwin; CEO of GH Research, Theis Terwey; and CEO of Praxis, Marcio Souza. Thanks, guys, for joining us today.



Questions and Answers:

- Cowen and Company, LLC - AnalystWe are going to start with some neuropsychiatry thematic questions, questions that span all -- multiple, if not all of the companies, and then we'll go to sort of mini fireside chats for the individual companies with the time that we have remaining. We are going to start with the bogeyman of all depression studies, really all neuropsychiatry studies' placebo effect. You all have neuropsychiatry, either PTSD or depression studies underway where you are going to be looking at placebo.Why do these rates keep rising? Is it anticipation? Is it just conduct patient