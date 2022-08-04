Q2 2022 Compass Pathways PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Welcome all of you, and thank you for joining us today for our Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. We hope you've had a chance to review the press release issued earlier today summarizing our accomplishments. Again, my name is Stephen Schultz, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at COMPASS Pathways. And today, I'm joined by George Goldsmith, our Co-Founder and Executive Chairman; Dr. Guy Goodwin, our Chief Medical Officer; and Mike Falvey, our Chief Financial Officer. I'm also pleased to introduce our new Chief Executive Officer, Kabir Nath.



The call is being recorded and will be available on the COMPASS Pathways' Investor Relations website shortly after the conclusion of the call. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that during the