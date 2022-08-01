Aug 01, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Morning and welcome to the Cerevel Therapeutics Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand the call over to Matt Calistri, Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations.



Matthew Calistri - Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for the second quarter 2022 earnings call. On today's call, you'll be hearing from Dr. Tony Coles, our Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ray Sanchez, our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. John Renger, our Chief Scientific Officer, and Mark Bodenrader, our Interim Chief Financial Officer, Abe Ceesay, our President, will join us for Q&A.



During our call today, please refer to our press release from this morning, detailing our Q2 2022 performance as well as our updated corporate presentation, both of which are available on our website. I would like to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements that reflect our current views related to, among other things, the