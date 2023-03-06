Mar 06, 2023 / 02:10PM GMT

Troy Langford - TD Cowen - Analyst



Just want to welcome everyone to the Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference. I'm Troy Langford, one of biotech private associates on the TD Cowen team. It is my pleasure today to introduce to Tony Coles, CEO of Cerevel. He's going to give a corporate update. So take it away, Tony.



Tony Coles - Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. - Chairperson & CEO



Thanks, Troy, and good morning to everyone on here in the room and listening on the webcast. It's my privilege to be here, opening up the conference to tell you the exciting story of Cerevel Therapeutics, who happens to be five years old, that has an amazing amount of progress in those few short years.



I'd like to remind you that I will be making some forward-looking statements, so please refer to our various SEC documents for additional details and provisos.



The simple underlying thesis or hypothesis for Cerevel lies in the scientific notion that the brain is wired in a very particular way with regards to neuro transmitters and neuro receptors. This