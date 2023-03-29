Mar 29, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Paul Matteis - Stifel Financial Corp. - Analyst



Great. Thanks very much. It's my pleasure to be moderating this chat with Tony Coles, CEO of Cerevel. Tony, it's always great to see you.



We'll have a lot of specific stuff to get into. But maybe we can start with you just giving a quick update on the R&D portfolio, specifically the muscarinic, and then we can get into Q&A. So thanks again.



Tony Coles - Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. - Chairperson of the Board of Directors & CEO



Well, Paul, always good to be with you. Thank you for having us. Look, the emraclidine program suggests us to start -- there is -- it's doing very, very well. We are currently enrolling the two large Phase 2s. They're still on track for a data readout in the first half of 2024.



Really importantly, for that particular program, we finished the very important risk-reducing trial, which was to look at this question of elevation in blood pressure. And that was clean, read out positively at the end of last year. So we're really encouraged by that.



We