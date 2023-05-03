May 03, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Matthew Calistri - Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for our first quarter 2023 earnings call. On today's call, you'll be hearing from Dr. Tony Coles, our Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Ray Sanchez, our Chief Medical Officer; Dr. John Renger, our Chief Scientific Officer; and Mark Bodenrader, our Interim Chief Financial Officer.



During our call today, please refer to our press release from this morning detailing our first quarter 2023 performance, as well as our updated corporate presentation, both of which are available on our website. I would like to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements that reflect our current views related to, among other things, the potential attributes and