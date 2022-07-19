Q2 2022 AAK AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT
Johan Westman - AAK AB(publ.)-President&CEO
Thank you so much, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our earnings call for AAK quarter 2. Together with me today is Tomas Bergendahl, our CFO, and we will together run this presentation.
We have on the first page, the agenda for today, some highlights of the quarter, as well as comments to key events, and a bit more in-depth on the business and financials. And then after concluding remarks, we will open up for Q&A.
So, let's turn it into Page 3. Summary of the quarter. Well, I think it's fair to say that quarter 2 was a quarter of high volatility and quite a demanding business climate. We, as a company, have been -- decided as well as started to execute a controlled exit out of
