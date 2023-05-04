Q1 2023 AAK AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the AAK Q1 2023 Report Presentation. (Operator Instructions)



Now I will hand the conference over to the speakers, CEO, Johan Westman; and CFO, Tomas Bergendahl. Please go ahead.



Johan Westman - AAK AB(publ.)-President&CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the AAK quarter 1 earnings call. In today's presentation, as you heard, it will be myself and our CFO, Tomas. And the agenda for today, you have on Page 2. We'll start with a few highlights on the quarter, some key events and update on the business and financials as well as our concluding remarks. And as always, we are happy to take any questions that you have after this presentation.



So with no further ado, we're moving into Page 3, some overall comments on the quarter. As communicated earlier, in our early profit release, we had a strong start to the year. A strong quarter with regards to our operating profit, up 43% at fixed FX -- sorry, 34% at fixed FX, reported 43% as well as a very strong development on our margins.