Sep 21, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation
Sep 21, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Steve Murray
Chesnara plc - Group CEO
* Dave Rimmington
Chesnara plc - Group Finance Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Mandeep Jagpal
RBC Capital Markets - Analyst
* Abid Hussain
Panmure Gordon - Analyst
* Barrie Cornes
Panmure Gordon - Analyst
=====================
Steve Murray - Chesnara plc - Group CEO
So, good morning, and welcome to the Chesnara 2023 results presentation. I'm Steve Murray, Group Chief Executive. And with me today is Dave Rimmington, our Group Finance Director. We have a number of people with us in the room today at RBC's London offices and a great many more dialing in from across the world. And I wanted to give a special welcome to my Chesnara colleagues dialing in from the Netherlands, Sweden, and from across the UK.
So what we'll cover today, well, I'll start by looking at how
Half Year 2023 Chesnara PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Sep 21, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...