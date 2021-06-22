Jun 22, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Andrew Cooper - Raymond James Financial, Inc. - Analyst



Good morning or afternoon on the East Coast at this point, and welcome to day 2 of the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference. Thanks for joining us. I am Andrew Cooper. I cover diagnostics here for Raymond James.



And I'm excited to be joined by Semler Scientific for a presentation this morning. It's a company that has bring some unique capabilities and frankly a unique channel approach to testing for peripheral artery disease, which is dramatically underdiagnosed in the US. But I will leave it to the team to offer more details there.



Before I do turn it over, we will have some time at the end for Q&A, so please feel free to submit any questions. (Conference Instructions) With that, like I said, we are happy to be joined by the Semler team: CEO, Doug Murphy-Chutorian; and Chief Marketing Officer, Dennis Rosenberg. And I will hand it over to you guys to begin the presentation. Thanks.



Dennis Rosenberg - Semler Scientific, Inc. - CMO



Hello. This is Dennis Rosenberg, Chief