Q3 2022 Semler Scientific Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Semler Scientific Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, today's event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host today, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian. Please go ahead, sir.



Douglas Murphy-Chutorian - Semler Scientific, Inc. - CEO, Corporate Secretary & Director



Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining us for the third quarter 2022 results call. I'd like to introduce Renae Cormier, our Head of corporate communication and business strategy, who will -- came for us today. Renae?



Renae Cormier -



Thank you, Doug. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. In addition to Doug, with me are Andy Weinstein, SVP Finance, Accounting -- and Accounting; and Dennis Rosenberg, Chief Marketing Officer. Doug, Andy, Dennis and I will be available for Q&A following today's prepared remarks.



Before we begin, I need to remind you that certain comments made during this call may constitute