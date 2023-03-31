Q4 2022 Everest Medicines Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 31, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to Everest Medicines 2022 Full Year Financial Results Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ms. Leah Liu, VP of Corporate Affairs. Please go ahead.



_:p id="1777062289" name="Leah Liu" type="E" />



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Everest 2022 Full Year Financial Results Conference Call. Joining us today are Mr. Rogers Luo, our Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Ian Woo, our President and Chief Financial Officer; Ms. Sunny Zhu, Chief Medical Officer of Infectious Diseases; Dr. Zhengying Zhu, Chief Medical Officer of Internal Medicine; and Dr. Jennifer Yang, Chief Scientific Officer.



Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that the speakers on this conference call may make statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including descriptions regarding the intent, belief, current expectations of the company or its officers with the respect to the company operations and financial