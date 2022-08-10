Half Year 2022 GQG Partners Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Tim Carver - GQG Partners Inc. - CEO



Thank you. And thanks, everybody, for joining us. Welcome to our half yearly results. We look forward to presenting to you.



I'm going to kick off. I'm going to hand off to Mel to walk through some financial statement comments. I'll take back over to talk through the business. And then we'll finish up with Rajiv talking about markets. And then open up for questions.



As you're all very well aware, the first half of 2022 brought extraordinary market volatility, regime change and interest rates, and meaningful inflation. Equity markets broadly were off by roughly 20% for the first half. And the asset management industry generally was hit very hard.



Against this backdrop, we are pleased with the result that we were able to deliver, with our assets up for the year and continued consistent net inflows. As we'll discuss more fully, we feel very good about our relative positioning in the market, our investment performance, and our distribution efforts, albeit with continued headwinds that we expect from the industry overall.



For the period,