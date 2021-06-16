Diaceutics PLC Capital Markets Day Transcript

Jun 16, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Deborah Lee Davis - Diaceutics PLC - Non-Executive Chair



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Diaceutics Capital Markets Day. My name is Deborah Davis. I'm non-Executive Chair of Diaceutics.



In the next couple of hours, we're looking forward to sharing with you the opportunities that we see at Diaceutics and our DXRX platform to play a pivotal role in the rapidly growing industry of precision medicine.



In the next couple of hours, we will cover a number of things. I'm joined today by 4 members of our Board and Executive team. Peter Keeling, Ryan Keeling, Susanne Munksted and Philip White.



Our agenda for today will start with Peter providing an overview of Diaceutics and the precision medicine diagnostic landscape. He will be followed by Ryan, who will take us through a series of demonstrations of DXRX capability. We're delighted to be joined by 3 experts from the diagnostics and precision medicine world and Susanne will introduce our special guests when she facilitates the panel discussion, before opening the floor to questions.



If you do have questions on the DXRX