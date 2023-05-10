Q1 2023 Elis SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 04:15PM GMT

Xavier Martire - Elis SA - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Elis 2023 Q1 revenue presentation, which is also webcasted and recorded. I'm Xavier Martire, CEO of Elis and I am here in Paris with our CFO, Louis Guyot. I will first comment on the Q1 revenue numbers, and we'll then provide you with an update on our full year guidance. Then we will have a Q&A session to answer your questions. And after our call, Nicolas Buron, will be available to answer any of your questions offline. Before we start, please take the time to read the disclaimer.



So I'm very happy to report a very solid performance in the first quarter with a revenue increase of plus 21.7%, of which 18.3% on an organic basis to