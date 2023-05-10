May 10, 2023 / 04:15PM GMT
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Elis First Quarter 2023 Revenue Presentation. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Xavier Martire, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.
Xavier Martire - Elis SA - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO
Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Elis 2023 Q1 revenue presentation, which is also webcasted and recorded. I'm Xavier Martire, CEO of Elis and I am here in Paris with our CFO, Louis Guyot. I will first comment on the Q1 revenue numbers, and we'll then provide you with an update on our full year guidance. Then we will have a Q&A session to answer your questions. And after our call, Nicolas Buron, will be available to answer any of your questions offline. Before we start, please take the time to read the disclaimer.
So I'm very happy to report a very solid performance in the first quarter with a revenue increase of plus 21.7%, of which 18.3% on an organic basis to
Q1 2023 Elis SA Earnings Call Transcript
May 10, 2023 / 04:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...