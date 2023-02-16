Q4 2022 Eolus Vind AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Per Witalisson - Eolus Vind AB - CEO



Thank you, and welcome to the presentation from Eolus regarding the Q4 report for 2022. We had net sales for the quarter amounting to SEK366 million. And for the full year, the net sales amounted to almost SEK2.4 billion. We had a net profit for the quarter of the SEK41 million. And for the full year, the net profit amounted to SEK160 million.



We had a growth of the portfolio of 4 gigawatts, and the Board of Directors is proposing a dividend for the year 2022 of SEK1.50 per share, which is unchanged compared to last year.



It was definitely a financially sound company. We had an equity to asset ratio of 54%, a good net cash position at the year end, and the total development portfolio now reached almost 22,000 megawatts.



We have the short introduction to Eolus. We are a developer of renewable energy. We've been in business since 1990, so more than 30 years in the industry. And everything we are doing should be based on that experience. And we have so far built more than 660 turbines.



We have -- we're doing asset management services