Q2 2023 Eolus Vind AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Per Witalisson - Eolus Vind AB(publ)-CEO



Welcome all to the presentation of the Eolus Q2 report. I'm Per Witalisson, CEO. And with me, I have also Catharina Persson, our CFO.



We are very happy to sum up a record strong quarter for Eolus, where we reached a net sales of more than SEK1.7 billion and with a net profit of SEK422 million. That means that we had earnings per share close to SEK17. We're also in a very good financial position. I would say where the equity to asset ratio increased to 58% with the net cash position amounting to SEK870 million, which equals roughly SEK25 per share.



This strong result essentially comes from two events that took place, and they were communicated during the quarter. The first one is the sale of the Swedish wind projects Skallberget/Utterberget, TjÃ¤rnÃ¤s, and Rosenskog to the Swiss utility BKW. We had both revenues from sales of the projects and also revenues from the construction management agreements that we entered into. And these projects are, as communicated before, quite advanced, and they are planned to be