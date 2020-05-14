Q1 2020 Ultimovacs ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Ãyvind Arnesen - Ultimovacs ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this first-quarter 2020 presentation from Ultimovacs. We are streaming from an auditorium in the Oslo Cancer Cluster building.



What I can say is that in the first quarter, the main focus of the company have been to start-up the two trials, the INITIUM trial, and the NIPU trial. We will go through the details about those trials later. And everything that we can control in the startup process for those trials has gone according to the plan. But then as you all know, factors have come in that affect us and that we cannot control.



We will, in this presentation, go through the consequences and what we expect from the trials and in which way they will -- the COVID-19 situation, will affect us. We expected and planned for starting up both INITIUM and the NIPU trial at the end of first quarter, and that was delayed primarily because the hospitals decided that they were unable to perform clinical trials in the situation that they were in in the beginning of March.



However, the hospitals have now opened