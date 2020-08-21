Q2 2020 Ultimovacs ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Carlos de Sousa - Ultimovacs ASA - CEO



So good morning, everybody, and welcome to Ultimovacs quarter two results presentation. My name is Carlos de Sousa. And since June 1, I'm the new CEO. So it is a pleasure for me to be giving you this first quarterly presentation, and of course, look forward to many more.



Together with me is Jens BjÃ¸rheim, that is our Chief Medical Officer; and Hans Eid, that is our Chief Financial Officer. So they will also be presenting. And please, during the presentation, send your questions through the net, so we will have a Q&A session at the end of the presentation.



So this quarter two was a very successful quarter for Ultimovacs. As you know, we initiated the enrollment of patients in our two Phase II studies, the INITIUM trial, that is in metastatic malignant melanoma; and also, the Phase II NIPU trial in mesothelioma, with four patients enrolled in the NIPU and three patients enrolled in the INITIUM trial.



Of course, we had some delays, as you are aware, for the initiation of these enrollments due to the COVID pandemic. But we are happy that