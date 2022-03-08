Ultimovacs ASA at ABGSC Investor Days Transcript

Mar 08, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Adam Karlsson - ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA - Analyst



Hi. My name is Adam Karlsson. I'm a healthcare analyst here at ABG, and it's my pleasure to introduce the next company and the next presenter, which is Carlos de Sousa, CEO of Ultimovacs. Carlos, the floor is yours.



Carlos de Sousa - Ultimovacs ASA - CEO



Thank you, Adam, and good afternoon, everybody. I'm the CEO of Ultimovacs, a biotech company located in Oslo. We have 26 employees.



If we can move to the next slide. As we are a publicly listed company, I need to show you this slide, but we can move to the next one. As a company, we operate in the treatment of cancer with what we call next-generation universal cancer vaccine. Our vaccine boosts the anti-tumor response. What does this mean? This means that we help the immune system to identify and kill cancer cells. And we do this by recognizing a special target in the cancer cells called telomerase, and 85% to 90% of cancers in all stages of disease express this telomerase.



And we are a truly off-the-shelf vaccine, ready to be