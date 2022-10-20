Ultimovacs ASA at Redeye Investor AW Transcript

Oct 20, 2022 / NTS GMT

Kevin Sule - Redeye AB - Analyst



Now, it's time for Ultimovacs along with CEO Carlos de Sousa. Welcome.



Carlos de Sousa - Ultimovacs ASA - CEO



Okay. Thank you. Good evening, everybody. My name is Carlos de Sousa. Thank you for being here and listen to Ultimovacs.



Ultimovacs is a biotech company located in Oslo. And because we are publicly listed, I need to show you this slide. I'm sorry first that I cannot do it in Swedish, but after the -- all presentations, if there are any questions, I will be here to answer.



Let me tell you what we do as a company. We work with a new generation of cancer vaccines. Cancer vaccines are becoming now more visible and rising in importance, particularly because some of the versions of old cancer vaccines were used to produce the COVID vaccines. Also a very recent deal where Merck acquired the cancer vaccine part of Moderna. That's one of the COVID. So really raised the interest more and more for cancer vaccines.



We have several benefits as a cancer vaccine. One is we are what is called off-the-shelf --