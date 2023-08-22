Q2 2023 Ultimovacs ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Carlos de Sousa - Ultimovacs ASA - CEO



Good afternoon, good morning, or good evening depending on what part of the world you are listening to us. And we want to thank you for taking the time to listen to the Ultimovacs second quarter 2023 results. As usual, I have with me Jens BjÃ¸rheim, that is our Chief Medical Officer; and Hans VassgÃ¥rd Eid, that is our Chief Financial Officer.



I want to remind, again, everybody that you can use the system to put questions that we will try to answer as many as possible after we cover the presentation. And with this, briefly moving to the next slide.



And as a publicly listed company, we need to show you the disclaimer. And moving to the next slide and just for the benefit of the ones of you that are not so familiar with Ultimovacs, just briefly tell you, in summary, what do we do. We are a clinical-stage biotech, and we are developing a universal off-the-shelf cancer vaccine in quite a broad clinical program as you will see.



We have, as I mentioned, universal off-the-shelf cancer vaccine that targets telomerase. Telomerase is expressed in 85