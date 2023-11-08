Q3 2023 Ultimovacs ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Nov 08, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Carlos de Sousa

Ultimovacs ASA - CEO

* Jens BjÃ¸rheim

Ultimovacs ASA - Chief Medical Officer

* Hans VassgÃ¥rd Eid

Ultimovacs ASA - CFO



Carlos de Sousa - Ultimovacs ASA - CEO



Good afternoon, everybody. Good morning for the ones that are on the US time. Thank you for participating and attending our third quarter of 2023 presentation. This is a very exciting quarter for us, as you will see during the presentation. Again, I will make a short introduction. Our Chief Medical Officer, Jens BjÃ¸rheim, will cover the clinical data and the results we had recently. Hans VassgÃ¥rd Eid, our CFO, will talk about the numbers, and then I will conclude.



So please take the opportunity if you have any questions, while we go through the slides to send it to us. And I will try to address and answer as many questions as possible during the Q&A session. So with this, let's move to the next slide.

