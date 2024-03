Q3 2023 Ultimovacs ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Presentation

Nov 08, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Carlos de Sousa

Ultimovacs ASA - CEO

* Jens Bjørheim

Ultimovacs ASA - Chief Medical Officer

* Hans Vassgård Eid

Ultimovacs ASA - CFO



Carlos de Sousa - Ultimovacs ASA - CEO



Good afternoon, everybody. Good morning for the ones that are on the US time. Thank you for participating and attending our third quarter of 2023 presentation. This is a very exciting quarter for us, as you will see during the presentation. Again, I will make a short introduction. Our Chief Medical Officer, Jens Bjørheim, will cover the clinical data and the results we had recently. Hans Vassgård Eid, our CFO, will talk about the numbers, and then I will conclude.



So please take the opportunity if you have any questions, while we go through the slides to send it to us. And I will try to address and answer as many questions as possible during the Q&A session. So with this, let's move to the next slide.