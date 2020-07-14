Jul 14, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation (Q&A)

Jul 14, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Geoffrey I. Cooper

AO World plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman

* John Roberts

AO World plc - Founder, CEO & Executive Director

* Mark Higgins

AO World plc - Group CFO & Executive Director



Geoffrey I. Cooper - AO World plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Morning, everyone. And welcome to the Q&A session following the public location of our results presentation earlier today. I'm Geoff Cooper, Chairman, and you also have on this call, our CEO, John Roberts; and our CFO, Mark Higgins.



I do hope you've all had the chance to digest the results presentation, which covered the key financial highlights, including strong revenue growth in the U.K. and adoption of a sustainable commercial policy in Germany. Trends and work aimed at improving both cost and margin ratios. Importantly, increased EBITDA performances in the U.K., in Germany and at a group level.