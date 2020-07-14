Jul 14, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation (Q&A)
Jul 14, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Geoffrey I. Cooper
AO World plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman
* John Roberts
AO World plc - Founder, CEO & Executive Director
* Mark Higgins
AO World plc - Group CFO & Executive Director
=====================
Geoffrey I. Cooper - AO World plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Morning, everyone. And welcome to the Q&A session following the public location of our results presentation earlier today. I'm Geoff Cooper, Chairman, and you also have on this call, our CEO, John Roberts; and our CFO, Mark Higgins.
I do hope you've all had the chance to digest the results presentation, which covered the key financial highlights, including strong revenue growth in the U.K. and adoption of a sustainable commercial policy in Germany. Trends and work aimed at improving both cost and margin ratios. Importantly, increased EBITDA performances in the U.K., in Germany and at a group level.
Full Year 2020 AO World PLC Earnings Presentation (Q&A) Transcript
Jul 14, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...