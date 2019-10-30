Q3 2019 Zalaris ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Hans-Petter Mellerud - Zalaris ASA - Founder & CEO



Good morning. Thank you for joining us for this webcast presentation of Zalaris 2019 Q3 Results. My name is Hans-Petter Mellerud, I'm the CEO of Zalaris. Please do also welcome our interim CFO Anders Sjaastad, who will support me in the Q&A session. Please observe that the presentation is being recorded and you will find a link to the recording on the Investor part of our website.



Let's go straight to the presentation. Main focus for the group remains on executing the 2020 EBIT improvement program with several ongoing initiatives to consolidate functions, reduce physical locations as well as increase market-facing activities. This will throughout the year result in net downsizing of approximately 6% of our Q1 2019 employee base and reduce our personnel costs with approximately 8% when fully executed from Q1 2020 and going forward.



Our market success this quarter is represented by signing several new and renegotiated contracts in Germany as well as U.K. and Ireland closing their first local Managed Services deals.