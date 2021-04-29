Q1 2021 Zalaris ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Hans-Petter Mellerud - Zalaris ASA - Founder & CEO



Good morning. My name is Hans-Petter Mellerud. I am the CEO of Zalaris. Please also welcome our CFO, Gunnar Manum, who is here with me today for this webcast presentation of Zalaris Q1 2021 results. We are using Teams for this purpose and hope that we will deliver on your expectations. There is a Q&A function that you can use to ask questions that we will respond to at the end of the presentation. Please observe that the presentation is being recorded. You will find a link to the recording on the investor part of our website.



Without further ado, let's move on to the presentation. Despite short-term impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, team Zalaris continued weathering the storm, delivering Q1 on all customer commitments, still with the majority of our employees working from home. Our revenue is slightly impacted by some temporary lower volumes and change orders that can be attributed to COVID-19, and it is still too early to see the effects of our new deals.



Our continued EBIT focus is continuing to pay off. Our