Q1 2022 Zalaris ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Hans-Petter Mellerud - Zalaris ASA - Founder & CEO



Good morning. My name is Hans-Petter Mellerud, I am the CEO of Zalaris. Please do also welcome our CFO, Gunnar Manum, who is here with me today for this webcast presentation of Zalaris Q1 '22 Results.



So let's first look at some of the highlights of the quarter. The NOK 115 million annualized contract value that we saw last year started materializing in Q1 as planned. This resulted in our all-time high quarter to date, with a revenue of almost NOK 210 million, representing 12% growth from Q1 last year in constant currency. Add to this, almost NOK 19 million deferred revenue from implementation projects and you find that at team