Zalaris ASA Capital Markets Day Transcript

Sep 19, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Hans-Petter Mellerud Zalaris ASA-CEO



Good morning. Welcome to this first Zalaris Capital Markets or Investor Day. My name is Hans-Petter Mellerud. I'm the CEO and Founder of Zalaris. Pleased to also welcome our functional management team, including our Chief Technology Officer, Halvor LeirvÃ¥g; our EVP, Commercial and Sales, Ãyvind Reiten; Richard SchiÃ¸rn, EVP and responsible for managed services; Hilde Karlsmyr, our Chief Human Resources Officer; and last but not least, our CFO, Gunnar Manum.



Thank you to Hegnar Media, who is running our webcast. For those of you attending the webcast, there is a Q&A function that you can use to ask questions that we will respond to at the end of the presentation. For those of you present here together with us, we do also appreciate if you can wait with your questions until the end of the presentation.



Please observe that the presentation is also being recorded. You will find a link to the recording on the Investor part of our website. Without further ado, let's move on to the presentation.



We would like to share