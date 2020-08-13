Aug 13, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Przemyslaw Gdanski - BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. - President of Management Board



[Interpreted] We don't really know who's on the other side. We can see the screen, but we're speaking to a screen. And we now have to learn about new situations. We have to try to feel quite comfortable even though the original impression is a little bit odd. So I would prefer for us to sit in a single room and talk face-to-face. But we're not able to follow this option because of the level of infections with COVID-19 here in Poland.



What awaits us today? We have the agenda. So I'm going to say a few words about the most important things, the key highlights. We'll talk about the macroeconomic environment. This will be done by [Mihail Dobula] and Jean-Charles Aranda, our CFO, will walk us through the group financial results. Then we'll talk a little bit about the outlook. And I don't think we're going to talk about the business segment performance. They're, of course, present in the materials but if you have any questions, we'll do our best to respond to any questions you may have.



And so now if we look at