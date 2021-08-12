Aug 12, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Przemyslaw Gdanski - BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. - President of Management Board



Good afternoon. We'd like to welcome all of the participants of our remote earnings conference. You're somewhere out there in space. We don't see you. We hope that you can see us and that you can hear us. In a few moments, we're going to talk about our performance in Q2 2021, and we're going to do this as a team.



So I'm joined today by Jean-Charles Aranda, who is the CFO of the bank; and Michal Dybula, who's our Chief Economist. And in a virtual way, we can see quite clearly, we have Wojciech Kemblowski, who's our CRO. So we have a sophisticated form of communication. The difficulty is that I don't see you here. I don't see reactions. We don't have any type of visual contact, which doesn't make life any easier, but that's the way things are. We're going to have to cope with that.



So I would propose that we go ahead to our presentation and start walking through the subject. The agenda is pretty traditional straightforward. I don't think it requires any type of special explanation. We're going to talk about