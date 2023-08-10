Aug 10, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Przemyslaw Gdanski - BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. - President of Management Board & CEO



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, at our next financial results meeting after the second quarter of 2023. We are still thinking of about the Tennis Tournament, WTA 2023. We are very happy that traditionally Iga Swiatek has won for the first time on the courts of -- tennis courts of Legia Stadium. We are going to discuss the situation of the bank macro situation, and we are going to discuss the topics that are of interest to you. We will try to answer the questions that will be asked by people present here in this room and also ask remotely.



Most important information, let us start with numbers. In the second quarter of this year, the bank was able to generate PLN 460 million net profit net. So this is quite a good result, especially taking into account the provisions that had to be established for Swiss franc loans. That was, of course, a burden for our result. There was 5% increase of income quarter-to-quarter and 16% year-to-year. So we are very happy that there is positive income dynamics. This is the