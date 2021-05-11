Q1 2021 Upstart Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Jason Schmidt - Upstart Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Upstart's First Quarter 2021 Financial Results. With us on today's call are Dave Girouard, Upstart's Chief Executive Officer; and Sanjay Datta, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I wanted to remind you that shortly after the market close today, Upstart issued a press release announcing its first quarter 2021 financial results and published an Investor Relations presentation. Both are available on our Investor Relations website, ir.upstart.com.



During the call, we will make forward-looking statements, such as guidance for the second quarter and full year 2021 related to our business. These statements are based on our current expectations and information available as of today and