Nov 07, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Yatin Suneja - Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior MD & Equity Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Yatin Suneja. I'm one of the biotech analysts here at Guggenheim. It is my pleasure to welcome all of you to our 5th Annual I&I Conference. This is day 2. And our next presenting company is Roivant.



From the company -- we have a couple of executives from the company here in our room, but I'm going to be chatting here with the Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Gline.



Matthew or Matt, why don't you maybe kick us off, make some opening comments, tell us what's going on at Roivant, what are some of the up-and-coming milestone that we should be focusing on? And then we'll go into a little bit more of a fireside session after that. Matt?



Matthew Gline - Roivant Sciences Ltd. - CEO & Director



Perfect. Yes. Thank you. Thanks for having us. Thanks, Guggenheim. It's a great privilege to participate in the conference. And obviously, thanks for all the great coverage as well. It's exciting to be here.



