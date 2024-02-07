Feb 07, 2024 / 07:30PM GMT

Yatin Suneja - Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior MD & Equity Research Analyst



Okay. Good afternoon, everyone. Yatin Suneja from Guggenheim. Welcome to our 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference. Our next presenting company is Roivant. From the company, we have Chief Financial Officer Richard Pulik. Richard, why don't you give maybe a 5-minute overview of the company, maybe talk about some of the upcoming milestones, and then we'll go into the Q&A.



Richard Pulik - Roivant Sciences Ltd. - CFO



Great. Thanks so much for having us, Yatin, and for your great coverage. Look, I think it's a super exciting year for us. We have, post the Telavant deal, roughly $7 billion in cash, which makes us one of the best capitalized biotech companies out there. I think that drives a lot of optionality to do more deals. We're -- obviously, in our 10-year history, have done some pretty spectacular deals and are continuing to remain very active there.



I would say, on the back of JPMorgan, it was probably one of the most exciting years I've seen. Lots