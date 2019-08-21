Aug 21, 2019 / 02:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the 2019 Interim Results Presentation for Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited.
Before we start, let me introduce the management representatives who are with us today. With us today are Mr. Luo Fei, Chairman; Ms. Laetitia Garnier, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Jason Wang, Chief Financial Officer; Ms. Joy Tsai, Investor Relations Director.
Mr. Luo will first give us an opening remarks, then Ms. Garnier will review the group's financial highlights and walk us through the group's business review, outlook and strategy. After this, Mr. Wang will walk us through the additional financial information. Lastly, we will open the floor to questions. I will now pass the stage to Mr. Luo. Thank you.
Fei Luo - Health and Happiness(H&H)International Holdings Limited-Chairman of the Board
Dear investors, good morning. I'm very glad to be here with you in the 2019 interim results announcement. In this age, we are faced with a lot
Half Year 2019 Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 21, 2019 / 02:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...