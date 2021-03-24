Mar 24, 2021 / 02:00AM GMT

Operator



(technical difficulty)



(Operator Instructions) I will now pass it over to Mr. Luo Fei for his opening remarks.



Fei Luo - Health and Happiness(H&H)International Holdings Limited-Chairman of the Board



Good morning, and good evening, investor and friends. Welcome to today's webcast for the H&H Group 2020 Annual Results. 2020 marks the beginning of the third decade of 21st century as well as the beginning of the third decade of the H&H Group. So at the beginning of the year, we had a very clear strategy to rapidly push forward our development. But after the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19, we had to quickly adjust it, reallocate the resource and fine-tune our strategy to ensure the stable development of our business, particularly in Mainland China, our largest market.



(inaudible) on the contrary, the probability



(technical difficulty)



2019. In Australia and New Zealand, our second largest market, both governments closed their borders at the