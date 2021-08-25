Aug 25, 2021 / 02:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the 2021 Interim Results Presentation for Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited. Joining us today is Mr. Luo Fei, Chairman; Mr. Laetitia Garnier, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Jason Wang, Chief Financial Officer; and Ms. Joy Tsai, Investor Relations Director. Kindly, note that this webcast is audio-only, and there is no video. During today's presentation, Mr. Luo will first give some opening remarks, after which Ms. Garnier will present the group's business review and outlook. And following this, Mr. Wang will present the group's financial review for the 2021 interim period. We will then take questions following the conclusion of the presentation.



(Operator Instructions) I will now pass it over to Mr. Luo Fei for his opening remarks. Mr. Luo, please.



Fei Luo - Health and Happiness(H&H)International Holdings Limited-Chairman of the Board



Good morning, investors and friends. The first half of 2021 was full of uncertainty and