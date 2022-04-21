Apr 21, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

James Martin - Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. - Co-CEO & CFO



These are forward-looking statements. I encourage you to read them along with our SEC filings.

So about Cocrystal, we're an antiviral company.



So about Cocrystal, we're an antiviral company. We advance high-value antiviral therapeutic drugs. This differentiates us from a vaccine company, and that we do not create vaccines; vaccines are more preventative. We create therapeutics to treat the disease once you have it. This is all driven by our drug discovery platform that was derived from our founders, one of them beyond Nobel Laureate. He took his Nobel experience and put it into a platform to discover drugs.



The investment highlights here at Cocrystal are that we target large global markets where treatment of both acute and pandemic viral diseases. Again, we do have a very strong drug discovery platform that we've developed from our founders and has been used by Merck to develop compounds. We have a number of programs. I think the most