Cocrystal Pharma Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 18, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

James Martin - Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. - Interim Co-CEO and CFO



Good afternoon, and welcome to the 2022 annual meeting of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. My name is James Martin, and I am the Co-Interim Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Secretary of the Company, as well as Chairman of this meeting. As Chairman, under our bylaws, I have set both the agenda for this meeting, which you should be able to see on your computer screen, and certain operating procedures to provide for the orderly transaction of business.



You should be able to see a link to our meeting procedures in the corner of your screen. This is our annual meeting, and we are holding it as a virtual-only meeting as permitted by the law of the State of Delaware, our state of incorporation.



Also present at the meeting are Dr. Sam Lee, our Co-Interim Chief Executive Officer and President. Also joining us today are Constantine Christakis and Michael Harris of Nason, Yeager, Gerson, Harris & Fumero, P.A., our Corporate Counsel. Dr. Lee will act as Secretary of this meeting. Mr. Christakis will be appointed to act as