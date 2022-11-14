Cocrystal Pharma Inc Q4 Investor Summit Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



(multiple speakers) Good morning, I would like to introduce James Martin, the Co-CFO and CEO (sic - Interim Co-CEO and CFO) of Cocrystal.



James Martin - Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. - Interim Co-CEO and CFO



Hello everyone. Thank you for attending the investor conference and your interest in Cocrystal Pharma. If you guys are ready, I'll get started here. Cocrystal as a NASDAQ listed company under the ticker symbol COCP. Start off with forward-looking statements. I encourage you to read them and also you can check out our filings on the sec.gov.



So what does Cocrystal do? Cocrystal is an antiviral company. And the space we're in is for therapeutics, primarily in influenza, COVID, norovirus and hepatitis C. We use a highly conserved region of these viruses in which we attach our molecules, and I'll get more into that in a minute. But all of this is driven by a proprietary drug discovery platform.



So investment highlights at Cocrystal are summarized as we target large global markets. These are influenza, COVID. These are both acute and