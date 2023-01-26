Jan 26, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
Unidentified Participant
Welcome to the Channelchek Takeaway Series. This program is provided for informational purposes only. And none of its content should be interpreted as a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell securities. Investment decisions must be made by you or with the support of your financial advisor. The complete disclosure statement follows each presentation.
Cocrystal Pharma, NASDAQ ticker symbol COCP, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of coronaviruses, influenza viruses, noroviruses, and hepatitis C viruses.
Joining us today is Cocrystal Pharma's CFO and Co-CEO James Martin. Following a brief introduction to the company, James will be joined by Noble Senior Research Analyst, Robert LeBoyer, for the Q&A.
Take it away, James.
James Martin - Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. - Interim Co-CEO & CFO
Thank you for having us on your show. I appreciate it -- appreciate the audience's interest in Cocrystal.
I have a
Cocrystal Pharma Inc at Noble Capital Markets Takeaway Series on Channelchek- J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Transcript
Jan 26, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...