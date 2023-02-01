Feb 01, 2023 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Participant



Welcome to the C-Suite Series presented by ChannelChek and Noble Capital Markets. Noble's an SEC-registered, FINRA-licensed broker dealer and the source of the equity research available on ChannelChek. Today's interview features Cocrystal Pharma, Nasdaq ticker symbol COCP. Noble Senior Research Analyst, Robert LeBoyer, interviews Cocrystal Pharma's CFO and Co-CEO, James Martin.



Visit channelchek.com or click the link in the description to access equity research, news, and advanced market data on Cocrystal Pharma, all at no cost. And now here's Robert and James.



Robert LeBoyer - Noble Capital Markets - Analyst



Hello. I'm Robert LeBoyer, Senior Biotechnology Analyst at Noble Capital. With me today is Jim Martin, CFO and Co-CEO of Cocrystal Pharma. The company is developing drugs for infectious diseases such as coronavirus, influenza virus, norovirus, and several others. Its unique technology is based on structure-based drug discovery and was originally developed by Roger Kornberg, a Nobel-Prize-winning scientist and founder of the company.

