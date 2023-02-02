Feb 02, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT

James Martin - Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. - Interim Co-CEO and CFO



Hello, everyone. I'd like to thank all of you for your interest in Cocrystal. I'd like to thank Sequire for having us here. I'll get started on our presentation.



So Cocrystal, about us. We are a therapeutic company distinguished from a vaccine company in that we cure the disease once a person has it, where vaccines are, in general, more preventative. We have drug candidates which have a clinically validated mechanism of action to cure these diseases. In addition, our program derives itself from a proprietary drug discovery platform, which is based on Nobel-Prize-winning technology, and this technology was industrialized to create Cocrystal.



Some of the investment highlights at Cocrystal include that we target large multi-billion-dollar global markets for both acute and pandemic diseases. As I mentioned, all of our virus antivirals come from our proprietary drug discovery platform. In addition, we have several programs. But the ones highlighted here are our oral influenza, which is a PB2 inhibitor.



We just completed