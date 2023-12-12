Vintage Wine Estates Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 12, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Patrick Roney Vintage Wine Estates - Inc. - Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning. I am Pat Roni, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. It is my pleasure to welcome all of you to the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders We are conducting our annual meeting this year as a virtual meeting by means of a live webcast. We believe this format enables all stockholders to participate, improve median efficiency and provide a consistent experience. I'm now calling to order the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of vintage Wine Estates.



At this time, I would like to introduce Seth Kaufman, our President, and Chief Executive Officer; and Kristian Johnston, our Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us today are Jessica Simmons, Partner of Cherry Bekaert LLP, our independent registered public accounting firm, and Alex McClean Partner Secrest & Emery LLP, both are turning and our