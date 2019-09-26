Sep 26, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Interpump acquisition of Reggiana Riduttori conference call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Paolo Marinsek, Deputy Chairman of the Board. Please go ahead, sir.



Paolo Marinsek - Interpump Group S.p.A. - Deputy Chairman



Thank you. Good afternoon, everybody. Good morning to our American friends, and thank you, everybody, for calling. My aim in this conversation is to explain the reason and the value of the acquisition of Reggiana Riduttori. I'm sorry, I apologize because I kept you waiting for this call a couple of days, and really, fortunate or luckily, we are very busy on many fronts. But this delay is really not being compared to how long I have been waiting to announce such an important and beautiful acquisition.



Important, first of all, because the size, depending on the metric, is indeed the biggest or the second-biggest acquisition in the history of Interpump. But there is no doubt it is in the