Q4 2019 Interpump Group SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Interpump Fourth Quarter and Preliminary Full Year 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Paolo Marinsek, Deputy Chairman of the Board, please go ahead, sir.



Paolo Marinsek - Interpump Group S.p.A. - Deputy Chairman



Thank you. Thank you, and good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining us. Well I'm proud to say that we closed a very good 2019. We closed the year in market a contest that turned out to be much more difficult than we expected one year ago, a contest that brought some of our most respected competitors to post negative growth, while Interpump has grown, maintaining a very high profitability with outstanding results in some areas.



Not only we grew organically, but we enriched our basket of companies with a few changes that will give a significant contribution to the future of our group. On this topic, by the way, organic growth versus external growth, I will