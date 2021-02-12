Full Year 2020 Interpump Group SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Interpump Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Luca Mirabelli, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Luca Mirabelli - Interpump Group S.p.A. - Head of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Good morning to those connected from the States. Welcome to this call. As usual, I'm here with Executive Board member, Fabio Marasi; with the precious help of our CFO, Carlo Banci. And today, we are going to comment on the results for the fourth and last quarter of 2020. And what a year it was. The COVID-19 pandemic brought some entirely new challenges to the world, but also provided a good demonstration of Interpump's flexibility and resilience, attaching real-life meaning to these 2 words that we use so frequently in our presentations.



We will also remember it as the year we finally made it to the main index of the Italian Stock Exchange, the