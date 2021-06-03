Jun 03, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Interpump call on the White Drive acquisition. (Operator Instructions). At this time I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Luca Mirabelli, Head of Investor Relations of Interpump. Please go ahead, sir.



Luca Mirabelli - Interpump Group - Head of IR



Yes, thank you, good afternoon to everyone on the line. It's a pleasure to be here with you once more soon after the Q1 results. As usual I am here with Fabio Marasi, Executive Board member and also Head of our M&A. And he was part of the negotiating team for this acquisition and was supported by our CFO, Carlo Banci.



We are here to comment and answer your questions about the acquisition -- the deal that we announced two days ago. We signed a binding agreement to purchase White Drive Motors & Steering, which is a business unit of Danfoss, of the Danfoss Group, and not just any business unit. As you will see, this plays a key role in the bigger project of Danfoss' acquisition of Eaton Corporation