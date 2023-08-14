Q2 2023 urban-gro Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the urban-gro 2023 second-quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference call is being recorded, and a replay will be made available on the company's website following the end of the call.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Dan Droller, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations at urban-gro. Sir, please go ahead.



Dan Droller - urban-gro, Inc. - EVP Corporate Development & IR



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. Today's call will be led by Brad Nattrass, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Dick Akright, Chief Financial Officer.



I'd like to remind our listeners that remarks made during this call will include discussion of non-GAAP metrics, including adjusted EBITDA and backlog. These items should not be utilized as a substitute for urban-gro's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of our GAAP net loss to adjusted EBITDA are available in our press release and in our Form 10-Q filed